Sat Feb 02, 2019
AFP
February 2, 2019

Vonn to retire after World C’ships

Sports

AFP
February 2, 2019

PARIS: Lindsey Vonn announced on Friday that she will retire from alpine skiing after the upcoming world championships, which start on Tuesday, after an illustrious 19-year career. The 34-year-old has struggled with persistent injuries this season, and will come up four victories short in her bid to chase down Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record of 86 World Cup wins. Vonn pulled out of last weekend’s speed events in Garmisch Partenkirchen, having admitted that she may have competed in her final race after failing to finish a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on January 20.

