Kumbh Mela‘a gift’ for India’s Modi

ALLAHABAD: India’s Hindu mega-festival Kumbh Mela is in full flow, with millions bathing in sacred rivers. With elections in sight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made sure it’s awash with politics too.

Modi faces a tough fight in national elections due by May, with discontent over rising joblessness denting his image and the opposition emboldened by state poll victories late last year. So here at the Kumbh, huge posters of Modi -- who with his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) espouses "Hindutva", the hegemony of Hindus -- dot the vast festival grounds in northern India.

Other banners feature Yogi Adityanath, the Hindu monk and Modi ally running 200-million-strong Uttar Pradesh (UP), host state of the festival and part of the "Cow Belt" region that propelled the BJP to power in 2014. Since being elected, the BJP has tried to enforce its brand of Hindu nationalism on the officially secular country, emboldening Hindu hardliners and spooking religious minorities. In UP, the saffron-robed Adityanath has launched a crackdown on the slaughter of cows -- considered sacred by many Hindus -- and last year changed the name of the Kumbh’s host city to Prayagraj from the Islamic-sounding Allahabad. The city has been covered with murals depicting Hindu symbols and sages. Trucks fitted with giant LED screens roam around the Kumbh grounds with pictures of Modi and Adityanath, special stalls showcase government welfare schemes and even some police hand out BJP calendars. "Modi and Yogi are our pride and saviours of Hindus. They will do anything for us," Sharad Kumar, one of the more than 100 million pilgrims expected to visit over the next few weeks, told AFP.