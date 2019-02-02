close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
AFP
February 2, 2019

Hip-hop turns 40 -- and its parents are beaming with pride

World

WASHINGTON: Forty years ago, hip-hop was little known outside its birthplace, New York -- until the Sugarhill Gang decided to record their rhymes, launching the genre’s rise as a dominant cultural and commercial force. The result was the group’s 1979 smash "Rapper’s Delight" -- which is credited as the commercial start of an unforgettable era in music. Once an underground style centered on live performance in New York’s Bronx borough, rap and hip-hop are the most influential styles in contemporary music today. To mark hip-hop’s big anniversary, a pop-up museum has been established in the US capital through mid-February. "I never thought it would reach those proportions," said Grandmaster Caz, an icon of early hip hop who wrote parts of "Rapper’s Delight." "Back in the day, we were discouraged from doing hip-hop -- nobody respected it." But the track found runaway success, becoming a global sensation and selling millions of copies.

