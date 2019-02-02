Former S. Korea presidential hopeful jailed in #MeToo case

SEOUL: A former South Korean presidential contender was jailed for three and a half years on Friday in an appeal trial stemming from allegations he raped his female aide -- overturning his controversial acquittal by a lower court last year. The case involving Ahn Hee-jung, who before the scandal was seen as a strong candidate to replace President Moon Jae-in when his term ends in 2022, is by far the highest-profile individual to be named in the country’s ongoing #MeToo movement. He was found guilty at Seoul’s High Court of a total of nine charges, including sexual intercourse by abuse of authority -- a move welcomed by women’s activists who were left infuriated by his acquittal last year. Ahn was accused by his former female secretary of raping her several times between 2017 and February last year, while she was working for him. Kim Ji-eun remained in silence until she went public with a live television appearance in March -- a rarity in a still conservative society where female victims of sexual assault are often reluctant to come forward to due to fears of shaming.