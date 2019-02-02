Workshop on free education for all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one-day consultation workshop on Article 25-A: ‘Free & Compulsory Education for All; Way Forward,’ says a press release.
NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the workshop while Afzal Babar, president of Private School Association Islamabad was the chief guest.
A large number of young students, representatives of NGOs, civil society, government departments, educationists and social activists work for education attended the training workshop.
