Workshop on free education for all

Islamabad : National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one-day consultation workshop on Article 25-A: ‘Free & Compulsory Education for All; Way Forward,’ says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the workshop while Afzal Babar, president of Private School Association Islamabad was the chief guest.

A large number of young students, representatives of NGOs, civil society, government departments, educationists and social activists work for education attended the training workshop.