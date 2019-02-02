close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
SA
Saeed Ahmed
February 2, 2019

Asim Ayub assumes charge of RWMC

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
February 2, 2019

Rawalpindi : Flight Lieutenant (r) Raja Asim Ayub has assumed charge of Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi West Management Company (RWMC). Prior to this, Raja Asim Ayub has served as Commissioner Baltistan (Gilgit-Baltistan) as well as Additional Commissioner, Islamabad.

Immediately taking over his charge, Raja Asim paid visits to various sections where the respective heads gave a briefing related to their responsibilities and performances in taking steps for cleanliness in the city. Those who briefed the new CEO included Company Secretary, Dr. Rizwan Ali Sher Dil, Senior Manager Operations, Dr. Hamid Iqbal, Manager Communications, Nasir Mahmood, Manager MIS, S. Ehsan Azmat Malik, Manager HR Bilal Khawar besides other officials.

