Parents urged to monitor activities of children

Islamabad : The institution of parenting is vanishing. The sooner parents wake up, the better will be the future of their children.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan during an anti-drugs seminar held under the auspices of the Girls Guide Association in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory Police here on Friday.

The event attended by girl guides from various schools of Islamabad was titled 'say no to drugs - lets develop our lives and community for our identity without drugs'.

It was attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq (national coordinator for Girls Guide since 2014), Zaheen Faisal (Pattern in Chief for Girls Guide), Senator Ms. Najma, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP HQ Irfan Tariq, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Industrial Area) Sumaira Azam, SP (HQ) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SP (City) Sayed Aziz, ASP (sihala) Essa Khan, ASP Ayesha Gul, Girls Guide students from different schools of Islamabad, and media persons.

The IGP highlighted effects of drug use and crackdown on drug dealers.

He said after assuming the office, he was asked by the prime minister to destroy drug and land mafia up to the hilt and the police had achieved great success in this regard.

"You are our daughters and upholding of your dignity and honor is our top priority," he said.

The IGP highlighted the significant role of parents and parenting, their slight neglect ultimately drove children to isolation.

He asked parents to monitor the activities of their children.

“You are my daughters and future harbingers of this nation. Reins of this country lies in your hands,” he said.

In order to highlight importance of the ongoing drive against drug pushers, the IGP showed a copy of character certificate to the audience and said once criminal case was registered at any police station, the future of younger generation would be destroyed.

He showed his complete resolve for elimination of drugs Mafia once and for all.

He had also requested the Senator for openly discussion on this subject in the legislative assembly. The IGP also requested media to propagate this noble cause as much as they can. This would ensure bright future of these children.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq thanked IGP Islamabad for taking this initiative against drugs Mafia. She also focused on the responsibilities of the parents and assured IGP Islamabad for their cooperation in realising this issue at all levels.

The senator also requested the parents to be always with their children and watch their activities.