Call to form new CII task force

LAHORE: Tanzim-e-Islami ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has raised doubts on the intentions and capability of the four-member Task Force constituted by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for the purpose of suggesting practical shape to CII’s recommendations for implementation.
In a statement Friday, he said the 20-member CII committee comprising noted scholars made satisfactory recommendations to mould Pakistan into a model of Madina state. He demanded that the task force must be comprised of reputed and established religious scholars, and urged upon the CII reconsider formulate a new task force comprising reputed and established religious scholars.
