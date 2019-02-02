Workshop

Rawalpindi: Women Research and Resource Center (WRRC), Fatima Jinnah Women University organized a five day (January 28 to February 1, 2019) training workshop for the facilitators of “Active Citizenship Program (ACP)” in collaboration with British Council. The MOU for this program was signed between British Council and Fatima Jinnah Women University in 2016.

The aim of the program is to engage students in community services and enable them to make a positive contribution to the community in the form of Social Action Projects. In order to make the program sustainable, British Council is training facilitators across the departments and this workshop is the first of 2 workshops planned to train FJWU faculty. Fifteen faculty members from various departments participated in the workshop which offered an opportunity to faculty members to build their capacity as facilitator for Active Citizens Program by enhancing their understanding of Global Citizenship and participatory methodologies. Indirectly, this training course will also impact the university students by offering a comprehensive package that covers training on citizenship opportunities for community engagement.