‘Only experts can run education system efficiently’

Islamabad: Quality and efficiency of a programme, which is considered to be crucial for success, requires a well organised institutional backup with a team of experts.

A team of experts can only run the complex education system effectively and efficiently which requires some specific skills and capabilities. Article 25-A of the Constitution binds the federal government to provide access to education to 8-16-year-old children, whereas this challenge can only be met through a team of experts at management level as well as classroom level in our education system. Literacy is not far away unless we work very hard.

This was observed by NCHD chairman Colonel (r) Amirullah Marwat whilst addressing participants at the closing session of fourth National Training Workshop at the Academy of Educational Planning and Management here on today.

The AEPAM organised a two weeks national training workshop on ‘educational planning, office and finance management’ for its newly-promoted education manager who have come from teaching background.

The purpose of the workshop was to improve the knowledge and skills of education managers to manage education system especially at district level in an efficient manner. Chairman of the NCHD Col (r) Amirullah Marwat was the chief guest of the ceremony held for certificate distribution on the successful completion of the session.

Talking on the occasion he said the commission has a National Training Institute built with the purpose to fulfil the training needs of its managers and teachers both in formal and non-formal education. This institute with a team of experts will build a quality culture increasing performance, improve grass root level orientation, align individual competencies with roles and will help in stability as well, he added.

The preparation of National Plan of Action for Literacy and Non-formal Education (2018-25) is another landmark of this institute, which will be very helpful for the policy makers and planners working on education and literacy, he claimed.

He said the NCHD was one of the institutions working at national level with coverage of 124 districts of Pakistan, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for Literacy & NFE.

The institution is aimed at enhancing and improving literacy rate through its two pronged strategy to provide access to education i.e. Adult Literacy Programme for the mothers and Universal Primary Education through its Feeder Schools in the remote areas for the unprivileged children, he informed.

There are 5,949 formal feeder schools of NCHD functional all over the country with 355,000 enrolments, he further informed. The NCHD’s other important intervention is madrassa feeder schools i.e. 100 madrassa feeder schools are functional in ICT, FATA, GB and AJK, where 3,225 students are gaining education through this project, he said.

Chairman stressed that there is a dire need that all stakeholders should work with our full devotions to eradicate illiteracy in the country and made a commitment to make successful all the programs working on illiteracy like NCHD, and many other government, NGOs & INGOs initiatives to never let them die in cold at half way without completing the agenda.