Customs performance reviewed

LAHORE: Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement, Lahore, on Friday held its monthly meeting at Lahore Dry Port to review the performance and working of various sections and branches of the Collectorate.

During the meeting, it was informed that in January, Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Appraisement, Lahore, collected Rs.3,028 million against Rs.2340 million during January 2018, thus registering growth of 29 per cent. The Collectorate collected overall Rs 6,885 million during January 2019. The performance related to speedy clearance of cargo, recovery, audit, post release verification, proper application of valuation rulings and assessment and progress of court cases were discussed in detail.

Jamil Nasir, collector, issued instructions to the officers concerned to speed up their efforts for recovery of government dues where no stay orders existed against the recovery. It was decided that all-out effort would be made to auction the immovable properties attached by the Collectorate.

The collector also emphasised the liquidation claims filed by the Collectorate should be pursued with liquidators for early disposal. He underlined the importance of revenue collection through administrative measures in view of likely reduction in imports which might impact the Customs duty collection in the remaining months of the current fiscal year.