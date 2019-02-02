close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Customs performance reviewed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

LAHORE: Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement, Lahore, on Friday held its monthly meeting at Lahore Dry Port to review the performance and working of various sections and branches of the Collectorate.

During the meeting, it was informed that in January, Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Appraisement, Lahore, collected Rs.3,028 million against Rs.2340 million during January 2018, thus registering growth of 29 per cent. The Collectorate collected overall Rs 6,885 million during January 2019. The performance related to speedy clearance of cargo, recovery, audit, post release verification, proper application of valuation rulings and assessment and progress of court cases were discussed in detail.

Jamil Nasir, collector, issued instructions to the officers concerned to speed up their efforts for recovery of government dues where no stay orders existed against the recovery. It was decided that all-out effort would be made to auction the immovable properties attached by the Collectorate.

The collector also emphasised the liquidation claims filed by the Collectorate should be pursued with liquidators for early disposal. He underlined the importance of revenue collection through administrative measures in view of likely reduction in imports which might impact the Customs duty collection in the remaining months of the current fiscal year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore