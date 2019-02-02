Doctors’ issues to be resolved: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the Medical Teaching Institutions Act.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar, vice-chancellors of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, King Edward Medical University, University of Health Sciences and the other officers were also there.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid was briefed on the Medical Teaching Institutions Act. She said the government was taking very important initiatives to resolve the issues of young doctors. The Act will play an important role in resolving the issues of young doctors, she said, adding all issues of young doctors would be resolved on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

religious harmony: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that every religion, including Islam, brought the message of human rights and harmony.

The role of scholars can’t be ignored in creating culture of peace and coexistence in society, the minister said. The people of all schools of thought will have to play their proactive role in bringing about a positive change in social attitudes through dialogue for the promotion of religious harmony. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by Moulana Muhammed Asim Makhdoom on Friday.

Moulana Asim said the need for collective efforts and struggle for peace and security had increased in the present situation. He said there was a need to create awareness among people of different religions about human rights for peace.

The minister said that all the religions teach the lesson of human respect, harmony and brotherhood. He emphasised that the elements which were destroying social peace would have to be dealt with strictly.

The minister said that besides government, Ulema, media and people belonging to all schools of thought could promote love and brotherhood through dialogue and check the negative trends.