Some posts upgraded after promotions

LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday issued a notification regarding upgrade of slots of some officers who were promoted to next grades. Children Library Complex Project Director Aysha Saeed was promoted to grade 20. CM Office Special Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi was also promoted to grade 20.

Moreover, Agriculture Department Section Officer (SO) Muhammad Arshad was transferred and posted as SO, Primary and Secondary Healthcare. Mohsin Ali was posted as SO, Energy Department. Housing SO Anjum Hafeez has been given the additional charge of the private secretary to health minister for three months.

attendance: The senior officers of the Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal have been assigned the duty to check the attendance of the staff to improve performance of the department.

According to a spokesperson for the department, all the divisional heads and deputy directors across the province would visit the district offices, centres, institutions and the medical social services units established in different hospitals to check attendance and other office record on a daily basis. In a statement issued here on Friday, the spokesperson said that the divisional heads along with deputy directors paid visits to the offices and institutions in different districts, including Bahawalpur, Hafizabad, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, Faisalabad and Lahore. They checked the attendance registers and issued warnings to the officers and other staff who were found absent from their duties.

The spokesperson said the responsibility had been given to the senior officers by Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Minister Muhammad Ajmal Cheema and the director general. The senior officers will submit attendance report to the DG office on a daily basis.

Safety gears: The Albayrak Waste Management Company held a ceremony to distribute safety gears among its sanitary staff at Mughalpura here on Friday.

The sanitary workers were requested to wear safety masks, gloves and shoes to prevent any accidental situation in the field.

Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson for the Albayrak company said the company regularly distributed safety gears and new uniforms among its workforce. Later, a cleanliness awareness drive was also carried out in UC-157. The students of a school at Mughalpura also participated in the activity.