LG reps join PTI

LAHORE: Safdarabad Municipal Committee Chairman Khalid Mahmood Bhatti, former MPA Candidate for PP 143 Sardar Sarfraz Dogar along with councilors and others called on Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and announced joining Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood was also present on the occasion. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed all those who joined the party. He said that politics was not T20 or one-day match but it was test match and the PTI would perform best in this regard. He said the opposition could not compete the record of Imran Khan and the wickets of opposition would be hit constantly. He said that those who governed 10 continuous years and did nothing were now creating hue and cry for nothing. He said the national exchequer was badly looted.

He said the present government would fulfil all its promises and change would be realised soon. Meanwhile, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan took notice of complaints regarding Mian Mir Hospital and directed the health secretary to immediately intervene in the matter. He said that the hospital should immediately be made completely functional and the institution started 12 years back in his period as a minister should provide complete health facilities to the masses.