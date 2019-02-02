Sunny forecast for today

LAHORE: The provincial metropolis witnessed a partly cloudy and sunny day here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely in South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Mangla 22mm, Narowal 20mm, Jhelum 14mm, Murree, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala 10mm, Gujrat 08mm, Sialkot (AP 07mm, City 02mm), Noorpurthal 06mm, Islamabad (ZP 05mm, Saidpur, A/P 04mm, Golrha, Bokra 03mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 04mm), Mandi Bahauddin 05mm, Faisalabad 04mm, Kamra, Joharabad 02mm, Cherat 15mm, Mirkhani 11mm, Kohat 10mm, Parachinar 08mm, Malam Jabba 07mm, Saidu Sharif 06mm, Balakot, Drosh 03mm, Risalpur, Kakul 02mm, Chitral 01mm, Kotli 10mm, Rawalakot 08mm, Garhi Dupatta 07mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm, Skardu, Bagrote 03mm, Gilgit 02mm, Hunza and Bunji 01mm. Snowfall was observed at Murree, Malam Jabba, Astore, Bagrote, Skardu, Kalam and Hunza.

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dipped down to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 8.3°C and maximum was 14.3°C.