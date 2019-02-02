close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Religious scholars’ cooperation sought for peace

TOBA TEK SINGH: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Mohsin Rashid Friday urged religious scholars and civil society to extend their cooperation to maintain peace in the district. Addressing the district peace committee meeting in his office, the DC said his doors were open for all those who wanted to present their proposals to maintain harmony in the district District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar expressed his hope that religious scholars would play their due role to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the district.

