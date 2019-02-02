Railways launches campaign to make staff polite

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways has launched a campaign to improve the working of railway staff and make them public friendly. Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalili said that the drive was launched to achieve the objectives of the government to restore people's confidence in the public sector institutions, including Pakistan Railways. He said the drive was launched to sensitise the Railways staff towards the importance of clean and green environment and ensure cleanliness at the railway stations and rail tracks. The main objective of the drive was to transform the attitude of railways staff from being bureaucratic to customer-friendly. He said that people would prefer travelling in Pakistan Railways if the staff is polite.