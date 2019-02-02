close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
February 2, 2019

Railways launches campaign to make staff polite

National

BR
Bureau report
February 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways has launched a campaign to improve the working of railway staff and make them public friendly. Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalili said that the drive was launched to achieve the objectives of the government to restore people's confidence in the public sector institutions, including Pakistan Railways. He said the drive was launched to sensitise the Railways staff towards the importance of clean and green environment and ensure cleanliness at the railway stations and rail tracks. The main objective of the drive was to transform the attitude of railways staff from being bureaucratic to customer-friendly. He said that people would prefer travelling in Pakistan Railways if the staff is polite.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan