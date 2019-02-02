close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

‘What will CII task force for Madinah do?’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

LAHORE: Tanzim-e-Islami ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has raised doubts on the intentions and capability of the four-member Task Force constituted by the Council of Islamic Ideology for the purpose of suggesting practical shape to CII’s recommendations for implementation.

In a statement Friday, he said the 20-member CII committee comprising noted scholars made satisfactory recommendations to mould Pakistan into a model of Madina state. He demanded that the task force must be comprised of reputed and established religious scholars, and urged upon the CII reconsider formulate a new task force comprising reputed and established religious scholars. Akif Saeed welcomed the US-Taliban peace accord for withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

