Saudi institute to take part in Lahore International Book Fair

ISLAMABAD: Leading Saudi Riyadh based International Institute cum think-tank RASANAH has announced its upcoming participation in the Lahore International Book Fair that will be held between 1-5 February. RASANAH is a leading Middle East think tank based in Saudi capital Riyadh and providing studies on various significant subjects with it offering cutting edge academic research, and analysis as well as publications in Arabic, Persian and English.

RASANAH plans to offer its publications in the Urdu language very soon. It has announced that it welcomes guests to visit its stall and look forward to useful dialogue during the course of the book fair.