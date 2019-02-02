Metro buses suspend operation in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Metro buses in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were stopped suddenly due to law and order situation. The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) suspended operation in twin cities at 3 pm on Friday.

Thousands of commuters were wandering here and there at metro stations in search of metro buses but police officials had blocked entry points of stations with barbed wires. The City District Government, Rawalpindi, spokesman Shahid Shah said there was a tense situation in Sector I-8 and near Faizabad and therefore the management decided to stop the metro bus operations immediately to avoid any untoward incident.

A heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies was present. According to the Metro Bus Authority, they have suspended the metro bus service to avoid expected protests of some religious groups, which were wee active on Friday, the officials claimed.