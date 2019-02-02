close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
KI
Khalid Iqbal
February 2, 2019

Metro buses suspend operation in Pindi

National

KI
Khalid Iqbal
February 2, 2019

Rawalpindi: Metro buses in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were stopped suddenly due to law and order situation. The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) suspended operation in twin cities at 3 pm on Friday.

Thousands of commuters were wandering here and there at metro stations in search of metro buses but police officials had blocked entry points of stations with barbed wires. The City District Government, Rawalpindi, spokesman Shahid Shah said there was a tense situation in Sector I-8 and near Faizabad and therefore the management decided to stop the metro bus operations immediately to avoid any untoward incident.

A heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies was present. According to the Metro Bus Authority, they have suspended the metro bus service to avoid expected protests of some religious groups, which were wee active on Friday, the officials claimed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan