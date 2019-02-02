Private educational institutions defying SC orders on fees

Islamabad: Despite orders of the Supreme Court, the heads of private educational institutions in Islamabad territory have not given any concession to students in their monthly tuition fees which is clear violation of the verdict of the apex court.

The former Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Saqib Nisar in his order in December, 2018, had clearly directed the heads of 22 private educational institutions established in Islamabad territory and claiming more than Rs5,000 as tuition fees from students to give 20 per cent concession in it besides returning 50 per cent fees charged during summer vacations. The regulatory authority of Private Educational Institutions had also submitted report by December 31, 2018 from the heads of private educational institutions about the enforcement of the court orders in letter and spirit.

However, according to students and their parents, these educational institutions while clearly defying court orders have instead issued receipts of tuition fees which amounts approximately Rs48,000 tuition fees of three months. The issuance of inflated tuition fees receipts to students have created tension among their parents which are highly perturbed to pay huge amounts on time.

A good number of parents who have formed their association visited heads of the private educational institutions which their children are studying. When the parents referred to the orders of the Supreme Court, the heads reportedly did not agree their claims and asked them to pay full tuition fees according to the receipts issued to them.

Similarly, when the parents also demanded 50 per cent return of tuition fees of their children paid during last summer vacations, the heads as well as teachers instead of following the orders of the apex court gave very strange excuse. The heads of the educational institutions told the parents that the amount once paid during summer vacations could not be returned as this amount is spent by utilizing it on payment of school buildings rents, teachers emoluments and clearance of utility bills.

Reacting over the indifference and what they said stubbornness of the heads, the parents have made a strong appeal to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of the violation of its orders. The parents also demanded suo motto action against the heads of those private educational institutions who are clearing violations court orders.

They have also demanded off the concerned minister to take immediate notice of the violation of court orders by heads of educational institutions and get the verdict implemented in letter and spirit.

Moreover, ‘The News’ also learnt reliably that instead of implementing the orders of the Supreme Court, the heads of the private educational institutions have adopted a very strange way of enforcing downsizing policy.

Though this strategy, the services of teaching staff is being terminated without showing any reason. After sacking old teaching staff, the heads are appointing new teachers but on low emoluments and without giving any other facility.