Three members of criminal gang held

GUJRANWALA: Sabzi Mandi police have arrested three dacoits and recovered stolen cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from them. SP City Abdul Qayyum Gondal said that accused Asif, Waqas and Rizwan belonged to ‘Assu’ dacoit gang and were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. He said a police team conducted a raid and arrested the aforementioned three accused. Police also recovered Rs150,000 cash.