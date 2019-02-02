close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Three members of criminal gang held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Sabzi Mandi police have arrested three dacoits and recovered stolen cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from them. SP City Abdul Qayyum Gondal said that accused Asif, Waqas and Rizwan belonged to ‘Assu’ dacoit gang and were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. He said a police team conducted a raid and arrested the aforementioned three accused. Police also recovered Rs150,000 cash.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan