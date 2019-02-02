NFC’s 3pc share be given to Fata, says Senate body

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday adopted recommendations of its Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs that the three percent share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award should be given to erstwhile Fata and an interim relief allowance of 10 percent of basic salary might be granted to all government employees, keeping in view current price hike in the country.

The Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs’ Chairman, Niaz H Naek presented report of the Standing Committee on the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment Bill), 2019, in the House.

The Senate recommended to the National Assembly that tax on coal being extracted from the province of Balochistan should be reduced in view of the difficulties and overhead expenditure in extracting coal from the mines of the province. The Senate also proposed that Rs05 billion should be released by June 30, 2019, to the province of Balochistan for construction of the Check and Small dams in the province. The House also recommended that the Customs duty on CDSO be increased to Rs15,000 metric tonne in order to bring it in line with its replacement products and support local production of those products. It also proposed that the government should continue to impose regulatory duty on export of recycled materials like lead under DTRE scheme for not allowing Pakistan as dumping ground for hazardous metals from all around the world.

The Senate also recommended that the government should devise an immediate claim release mechanism to support non-textile exporters. The House also recommended that in order to improve the existing infrastructure of Sui gas and electrical lines in district Haripur, an allocation of Rs100 million should be made.

It also recommended that a 132MW grid station should be established in district Kohistan at the earliest to meet the increasing demands of power consumption, besides meeting demand of Dasu and Rai Kot for power consumption.

The House recommended that the road should be widened from Havelian to Abbottabad as soon as possible in order to avoid extreme road blockage causing inconvenience to the general public. The Senate further proposed that the construction process of Motorway from Shah Maqsood to Thakot should be completed and opened for general public.

It proposed to the National Assembly that work on Babusur Tunnel as announced by the former prime minister, should be completed at the earliest. The Senate recommended the completion of New Gwadar Airport at the earliest. The House also proposed that low capacity Hydel projects, producing one to four megawatts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and throughout the Northern Areas, besides upgradation of electricity supply system in the Hattar Industrial estate that generates about Rs70 billion tax. The Senate recommended to the National Assembly that an allocation of Rs300 million should be made for the year 2018-19 in respect of Naltar Expressway Gilgit, having cost of Rs2,626.872 million.

The Senate recommended that an allocation of Rs200 million for the year 2018-19 should be made in respect of 50-bed Cardiac Hospital, Gilgit, having cost of Rs1,513.304 million.