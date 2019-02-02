Intervention in Venezuela

The US has a long history of orchestrating coups in Latin America. This is a legacy it has never learnt from, despite shafting out a number of progressive leaders and replacing them with brutal dictators. Venezuela has historically stood up to the US and been punished for it. For the last two decades, since late Hugo Chavez took power, Venezuela has faced economic sanctions as well as numerous coup-attempts. This has left the Venezuelan government led by Chavez’s successor facing a crippling economic crisis as well as protests on the streets. There is no doubt that the Maduro government can and should have done better; instead of using extreme measures to consolidate power in the hands of the president, it could have admitted some of its own failures and moved to revive the oil-rich economy. While Maduro has not proven to be the successor to Chavez that Venezeula needed, there is little justification for the kind of coup that is being witnessed in the country today.

About ten days back, an unknown legislator, Jaun Guiado, found himself the head of the National Assembly. He decided to swear himself in as the new president of Venezuela. The US, to no surprise, accepted the claim and asked other countries to accept Guiado as Venezuela’s new president. Hollow claims to democracy were made again as the seeds of another right-wing dictatorship in Latin America were laid. The US asked Maduro to step down – or all options were on the table. This effectively meant the threat of military intervention – which the US has overtly threatened as well – unless Maduro gave up power or called an election.

In an already divided country, the US and other world powers are now encouraging civil war – as though the situation in the Middle East and Northern Africa needs to be repeated elsewhere. It is clear that Guiado has conspired with the far-right governments in Brazil and the US. One must wonder if this is the only case of someone being recognised by the international community as president without even being able to orchestrate a semblance of a coup. Like the 1998 coup against Chavez, this one could be upstaged fairly quickly too. The Venezuelan military has made it clear that it remains on Maduro’s side. But the trouble is that Maduro’s side itself lacks a path forward for Venezuela. Change might be needed in Caracas, but it cannot come from the outside, and it cannot come through another right-wing dictatorship. This is a situation that would mean nothing if it were not for the international pressure on the Maduro government to step aside. Maduro has shown his openness to talking to the opposition but the opposition looks in no mood to talk as the international push against the Maduro regime continues. The international community would be well-advised not to meddle in Venezuelan affairs any further.