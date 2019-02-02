Neglected Thatt

I live in Thatt, a village which is at a distance of 30 km from Sukkur. The population of this village is around 2000. It is sad to say that the authorities concerned have been ignoring the problems of this village for the last two decades. The village doesn’t have water facility.

Villagers have to walk two to three kilometres to get a bucket full of water. Also, the poor level of road infrastructure has also created so many troubles for villagers who cannot carry out their daily chores efficiently. The elected representatives must pay attention to these issues and provide some relief to the residents of Thatt.

Wasand Ali Langah

Sukkur