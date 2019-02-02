National interests

The basic responsibility of a government is to maintain peace and stability, make laws, and provide basic necessities of life to citizens without discrimination. A democratic system ensures that any steps taken by the government align with people’s needs as it is them who elect a government. However, our leaders tend to do whatever suits their interests. This self-serving behaviour indicates that democracy has lost its meaning in our country.

Our leaders act as dictators, doing whatever pleases them instead of what is necessary and urgent for the public. Edmund Burke said that the government which fails to provide basic necessities of life to citizens seizes its right to govern. I believe our leaders have lost their right to govern and must learn the basic principles of democracy. Otherwise their slogans for upholding democracy in the country will be meaningless.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad