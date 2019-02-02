Another experiment?

The PML-N government experimented with the dollar-denominated euro bonds to overcome the dollar deficiency, offering higher profit rate to attract investors. Now the PTI government has announced to float bonds to target overseas Pakistanis. The interest rate offered at 6.25 percent and 6.75 percent for the three- and five-year tenure respectively is on the higher side and will be a burden on the already fragile foreign reserves. In advanced countries, the return on such deposits is not more than three to four percent. Since the bonds are also a form of loan, they are going to increase the debt burden which is already high. It seems that the incumbent government, much like its predecessor, is on a borrowing spree to project an artificial semblance of financial stability.

No concerted effort has been made to curtail the import bill, other than increasing duties. This is not a healthy and sustainable solution. The government should have demonstrated its writ by banning the import of luxury and unnecessary goods which can save $7 billion to $8 billion without impacting the growth and without affecting 95 percent of the population. This measure would have encouraged preference for ‘Made in Pakistan’ projects and allowed the government to set up more manufacturing plants to create wealth and job opportunities.

Arif Majeed

Karachi