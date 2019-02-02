What have you done?

These days, the PPP and the PTI have no qualms about name-calling and political bickering. Instead of indulging in verbal fights, the PPP should tell why it believes the PTI should be criticised when it is guilty of not delivering on its promises. The party has been ruling over Sindh for a decade now and whenever it is questioned over the death of children in Thar, it avoids the question by saying that is has installed 700 water filtration plants in Thar.

The truth is these water filtration plants do not work efficiently. They are installed as a photo-op for leaders who don’t want to be held accountable for their negligence and lack of governance in Thar. The PPP should analyse the areas where it lacks and should work on improving its province.

Abdul Majeed

Sukkur