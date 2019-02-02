Build Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been doing a great job for uplifting the national economy since coming to power. He has recently announced the ‘Pakistan Banao certificate scheme’ which is aimed at attracting investment from overseas Pakistanis.

Through this scheme, overseas Pakistanis will not only invest their money to help strengthen the national economy but also earn a reasonable amount of profit. It is a good initiative which intends to promote the economy as well as the savings of overseas Pakistanis which will turn Pakistan into a progressive country. Overseas Pakistanis should participate and invest in this scheme for a better future of the country.

Uzma Ashraf

Thari Mirwah