Haj prices

This refers to the news report ‘Hajj price increases by over 60%, govt abolishes subsidy’ (February 1). While this decision is in accordance with religious injunctions regarding the eligibility of those on whom Haj is obligatory, it is in stark contradiction to the policy of state which continues to give multiple plots to select retired employees of this country at the cost of public spending. While millions live below the poverty line and are denied basic constitutional benefits such as subsidised education and healthcare, our country is obsessed with retaining this colonial legacy of allotment of state land to paid or elected elite.

Now that the subsidy is abolished, it can be assumed that no paid or elected public office holder, including the head of state, will perform religious rituals like Haj or Umrah at state expense.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

*****

I was shocked to learn that the government has approved an unrealistic increase in the Haj fee while simultaneously ending the subsidy that used to ease pilgrims’ financial burden. The government must reconsider its decision.

The sharp increase in the fee is a unique gift given by a welfare-state, Naya Pakistan, which is being built by Imran Khan. This increase is likely to hit the middle- and lower middle-class which may not be able to perform a religious duty.

Wajid Ali

Karachi