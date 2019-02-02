close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
February 2, 2019

Ahsan rolls into Finnish Open quarters

Sports

February 2, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’ Ahsan Ayaz moved into the quarter-finals of the $5,500 Finnish Open at Sport Forum, Mikkeli, Finland, on Friday.After getting a bye in the first round, top seed Ahsan defeated Curtis Malik of England 11-6, 11-9, 15-13 in 35 minutes in the second round. Ahsan, ranked 100th, will now play against 9/16th seed Sergio Garcia Pollan of Spain in the quarters.

