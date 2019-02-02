Ahsan rolls into Finnish Open quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’ Ahsan Ayaz moved into the quarter-finals of the $5,500 Finnish Open at Sport Forum, Mikkeli, Finland, on Friday.After getting a bye in the first round, top seed Ahsan defeated Curtis Malik of England 11-6, 11-9, 15-13 in 35 minutes in the second round. Ahsan, ranked 100th, will now play against 9/16th seed Sergio Garcia Pollan of Spain in the quarters.
KARACHI: Pakistan’ Ahsan Ayaz moved into the quarter-finals of the $5,500 Finnish Open at Sport Forum, Mikkeli, Finland, on Friday.After getting a bye in the first round, top seed Ahsan defeated Curtis Malik of England 11-6, 11-9, 15-13 in 35 minutes in the second round. Ahsan, ranked 100th, will now play against 9/16th seed Sergio Garcia Pollan of Spain in the quarters.