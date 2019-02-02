Seppi, Berrettini put Italy in driving seat

KOLKATA: Andreas Seppi and Matteo Berrettini gave Italy a comfortable 2-0 lead over India on the first day of their Davis Cup world group qualifier on Friday.

World number 37 Seppi beat Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2 in the new Davis Cup format cut from the best of five sets to three.In the second match on the Kolkata grass courts, 22-year-old Berrettini outplayed India’s top-ranked singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-3.

The 34-year-old Seppi started as Italy’s lead player ahead of world number 19 Marco Cecchinato.Seppi took time to find his rhythm but broke in the ninth game to go 5-4 up in the first set, despite his 24-year-old opponent playing his heart out in front of a raucous home crowd.

Ramanathan, 129 in the ATP rankings, hit eight aces in an aggressive start but lost steam against a superior Seppi who completed the win in 71 minutes.Berrettini came out all guns blazing in the second match to break the left-handed Gunneswaran, who is ranked 102, in the first game. He wrapped up the match in just 57 minutes.