Martial can take inspiration from Ronaldo: Solskjaer

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Anthony Martial to fulfil his potential at Manchester United by following Cristiano Ronaldo’s example.

United announced on Thursday that the France striker had signed a new contract that commits him to the club until at least June 2024, with the option for a further year.Martial, who is expected to recover from a minor training injury to play at Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, has scored 10 goals this season, although he had gone more than a month without one before striking in the 3-1 FA Cup win at Arsenal on January 25.

Solskjaer, United’s caretaker-manager, witnessed Ronaldo’s transformation from raw teenager to world-class talent while at Old Trafford.Solskjaer believes the France forward has plenty of room for improvement and has urged him to look at the way Ronaldo developed.

“Cristiano was the best, the way he’s changed to now, that’s part of any player’s development,” said the interim United boss.“You’ve got to model yourself on someone and you’ve got to have more challenges ahead of you. You can’t just rely on what you do now.“I speak about my experience at this club with Cristiano and what Anthony can achieve. I talk about Cristiano’s career, what he’s made, how he’s got there.”