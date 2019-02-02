‘Dreamer’ Sarri defiant despite Chelsea struggles

LONDON: Maurizio Sarri arrived at Chelsea hailed for his spectacular style of play but seven months later the beleaguered Blues boss is on thin ice after responding to his team’s troubles by stubbornly refusing to change his ways.

For Sarri, the crisis is in stark contrast to the widespread praise that greeted his appointment, with his Napoli teams the darlings of the purists for their attacking game-plan.“Napoli are spectacular and his brand of football is a joy to watch,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said of Sarri. Those summer compliments are now a distant memory, yet Sarri remains adamant his style will get results eventually.

“Why? First of all I want to do well with Plan A. I don’t want to change something that doesn’t work well at the moment,” he told reporters when asked if he would consider changing his tactics.“I am a dreamer. I want to play my football.”