POA chief discusses Tokyo Olympics with Japan high official

KARACHI: Takahiro Tamura, the special assistant for South west Asia Embassy of Japan, on Friday held a meeting with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan at the Olympic House, Lahore.

In the meeting, in which the POA secretary Khalid Mehmood was also present, the ideas and values of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 were shared.The POA said in a press release after the meeting that Takahiro and Arif had a productive discussion about multiple areas of mutual interest. “Takahiro assured of support from Japan for the cause of Olympic Movement, particularly forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games 2020,” the POA said.

“Arif Hasan expressed gratitude to Takahiro and Embassy of Japan for extending support for the youth and especially for the training of Pakistan athletes in the context of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” the release said.