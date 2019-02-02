Leisure Leagues holds match to defeat inequality

KARACHI: Lyari, comprising underprivileged players, overpowered privileged players of DHA by 2-1 score in a festival football match organised by Leisure Leagues and Oxfam with an aim to alleviate impact of inequality here at Sarbazi Ground in Lyari.

CEFA team represented Lyari, a humble neighbourhood, while FC Karachi represented DHA, a posh area of Karachi. “Football can be an important tool to alleviate inequality,” said Mehmood Trunkwala, Chairman World Group, which owns Leisure Leagues. “To put theory into practice, Leisure League collaborated with Oxfam to organise the festival match, which brought together players from diverse economic backgrounds,” he added.

Leisure Leagues’ area of activity has grown to forty cities of the country. Players belonging to every income group have been participating in the Leisure Leagues events. Mehmood added that Leisure Leagues along with the sponsors has been endeavouring to promote football and through that to reduce friction between different income groups.He said team sports were extremely beneficial for young children and friendship built among a team of football players was unlike any other sport. With dozens of players working toward one common goal, which is to win, the bond many kids develop is priceless, he said.

This camaraderie is a lifelong benefit for children, as they will appreciate the importance of inclusion and diversity, he said. Ishaq Shah, COO Leisure Leagues, said that sports, football in particular, bring people together. “Aligning ourselves with a global institution like Oxfam seemed only natural, particularly since we both work at grassroots level,” he added.