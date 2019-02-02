Lebanon announces govt after 8-month delay

BEIRUT: Lebanon announced a government line-up on Thursday, ending an eight-month wait that had heightened fears of a major economic collapse.

The new cabinet, unveiled during a press conference at the presidential palace, includes 30 ministers from Lebanon’s rival political clans. The new line-up is to see four women take up office, including at the head of the interior and energy ministries.

Gibran Bassil is to remain as foreign minister, while Ali Hassan Khalil is also staying on in charge of the finance ministry. On May 24, after parliamentary elections, President Michel Aoun quickly nominated Prime Minister Saad Hariri for his third term as premier and tasked him with forming a cabinet.

But political parties in the small multi-confessional country spent eight months arguing over the new government’s make-up. "We are facing economic, financial, social and administrative challenges," Hariri said at a press conference after the announcement.

"It has been a difficult political period, especially after the elections, and we must turn the page and start working," he said. A new government will be able to unlock billions of dollars in aid pledged at a conference in April, notably to help boost the country’s ailing infrastructure.

The French president welcomed the formation of the new government. "President Emmanuel Macron reaffirms his commitment to the sovereignty, stability and security of Lebanon, underlining the importance of the policy of dissociation and the fight against terrorism," a statement from the Elysee Palace said.

Lebanon is governed by a complex system which aims to maintain a precarious balance of power across religious and political communities. But finding that equilibrium in government cabinets often takes time.

In 2009, it took Hariri five months to form a government, while his successor Tammam Salam took ten months after he was nominated in 2013. These delays are often linked to tensions over neighbouring Syria.

They have been exacerbated since civil war broke out there in 2011, sending tens of thousands of Syrians fleeing into Lebanon. This time, the latest sticking point was finding a spot in government to represent independent lawmakers opposed to the premier but allied to Hizbullah.

On Thursday, the president’s Free Patriotic Movement took 10 positions, including foreign minister, giving an 11th spot to the independent Sunni lawmakers. Its ally Hizbullah took three portfolios, including the health ministry.

Fellow party Amal also took three, among them finance. Hariri’s Future Movement party took five posts. Listed as a terror organisation by the United States, Hizbullah is the only party not to have disarmed after the Lebanese civil war from 1975 to 1990. It is a staunch ally of the regime in Syria, where it has helped President Bashar al-Assad’s forces regain large parts of the country from rebels and Jihadists.