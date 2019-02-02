Record loss for Japan pension fund

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tokyo: Japan´s public pension fund, the biggest of its kind in the world, said on Friday it lost more than $135 billion in a record quarterly loss caused by a global stocks rout.The Government Pension Investment Fund said its losses in the October-December period totalled 9.1 percent, or 14.8 trillion yen ($135.8 billion).
Global shares plunged toward the end of last year, as US politicians moved toward an eventual government shutdown and Washington´s trade war with Beijing intensified, worrying investors.
"During the October-December quarter, due to concerns over uncertain global economic and corporate outlook, global investors´ risk aversion heightened and domestic and international stocks fell sharply," fund president Norihiro Takahashi said in a statement.
He added, however, that the fund was a long-term investor and makes on average 2.73-percent profit a year. The Japanese fund is worth more than 150 trillion yen.
