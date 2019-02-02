Engro Powergen profit up 10 percent

KARACHI: Engro Powergen Qadirpur recorded an increase of 10 percent in its profit to Rs2.627 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs8.11, a company statement said on Friday.

Engro Powergen earned Rs2.390 billion with EPS of Rs7.38 in the corresponding period of the last year.

The company didn’t announce interim cash dividend for the period under review, whereas it had already paid interim dividend of Rs1.5/share, or 15 percent, it said.

Finance cost decreased 27 percent to Rs196 million, compared with Rs269 million a year ago, the company added.