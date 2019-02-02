Livestock face starvation due to drought-like situation in Thar

HYDERABAD: Livestock in Thar district is facing starvation and deaths due to drought-like situation, according to a rapid need assessment (RNA) of eight villages.

The mortality rate among animals is reported to be up to nine percent in goats, 13 percent in sheep, and five percent in cows and camels. The animals’ death was linked to shortage of fodder.

The data compiled by a local non-governmental organisation, Sindh Rural Partners Organisation (SRPO) indicated there were 937 households in eight villages who own 8,061 small animals (goats and sheep) and 1,799 large animals (camel and cow).

Though the recent light showers during the winter season have created a hope for the people in drought-stricken Thar desert for better crops, they need immediate support in terms of food stuff and fodder for their livestock because of low rains during the last monsoon season.

The Sindh government claims to have provided wheat for the drought-hit people in Thar, but activists expressed concern over the food distribution system, which could not cover the wide area in the desert. Besides, the activists believe that the provision of fodder is an urgent need to save livestock.

SRPO is mutli-sectoral organisation working on environment, research, disaster risk reduction, food security, sustainable livelihood, advocacy and lobbying.

To face such calamities people are looking for having sustainable coping mechanism, which unfortunately does not exists in the remote desert areas of Tharparkar.

Communities reluctantly borrow loans from microfinance institutes on heavy markup. Therefore, the provision of livestock fodder to protect their assets and restore livelihood source is an immediate need of the communities, the report suggests.

SRPO Executive Director Zahida Detho claims to have helped 2,500 drought-affected households through distribution of livestock fodder (Vanda+ wheat straw) for 16,500 small and 600 large animals for two months.

In addition, 100 extreme vulnerable individuals are being provided with cash assistance of Rs6,000 each household/month for two months.

She said they have set priorities to help poor households having widows, women, disabled persons and children, who are in special need.

Due to droughts and shortage of fodder, Thari communities migrate to barrage areas along with their livestock, she said, adding that in case of any emergency, they sell out their traditional assets such as livestock on low prices.

Because they don’t have cash to purchase fodder for their herds, so their animals lose weight or become sick, Detho said, adding that in drought-like situations, they even cannot afford to buy food for their families.

Distributing fodder among the needy during her visit to Dehwar village, UC Jhirmiryo, Taluka Diplo, Tharparkar district, she said prior to distribution of fodder they had arranged 100 livestock management sessions with the communities and with the support of provincial livestock department 15 days campaign was launched to vaccinate 25,000 animals in the area.

A total of 2,600 households comprising 18,200 beneficiaries have been helped under this intervention, she added.

She lauded the efforts made by field staff and veterinary officers for ensuring vaccination to animals in remote areas and drenching services provided to the community at their doorsteps.

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi appreciated the organisation’s efforts for protecting productive assets and livelihood of the communities.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by the local organisations, he said, the provincial government has also planned to distribute fodder to assist badly affected desert people.

He asked all the NGOs working in the field to submit the list of beneficiaries whom they have distributed livestock fodder. This kind of intervention will help minimize the risk of duplication and add value in the best interest of the public, the minister said.

Livestock Secretary Kazi Aijaz Mahesar said that they have provided Rs50 million to Thar Foundation for distribution of fodder. In addition, the provincial government will allocate more budget for the same purposes. Since the government has limited resources, the role of NGOs is very imperative at this stage, he added.

Dr Jai Mal Dhanani, former vice chancellor of the Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, said that these herders deserve support at this difficult time.

Being a Thari he knows the ups and downs of the nature, he said, adding that drought always brings challenging situation for the communities.