Stocks rise on active buying from foreign fund managers

Stocks continued to remain bullish; following active buying from foreign fund managers and lower-than-expected policy rate increase by the central bank, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said: “Stocks closed bullish led by selected scrips across-the-board, as investors weigh minimal hike in the SBP policy rate to meet IMF conditions.”

Trade remained high on strong earnings outlook and likely success of the Pakistan Banao bonds for expatriates. Reduction in local POL products prices, surge in forex reserves and higher global crude prices played a catalytic role, Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained 0.77 percent, or 313.18 points, to close at 41,112.71 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed the suit with a high of 0.82 percent, or 159.80 points, to end at 19,737.77 points level.

Of the 353 active scrips, 222 moved up, 112 declined, while the remaining 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 228.920 billion shares, compared with the turnover of 239.527 billion shares in the previous session.

Khurram Schehzad, an economic analyst, said that at one point, the stocks rose more than one percent during the session, mainly on account of lower-than-expected raise in discount rate, stable rupee, and continuous foreign fund inflows of $27 million during the last 10 days.

Investor-friendly measures taken in the recent reform package and gradual recovery in investors' confidence have boosted the equities, he added.

“Hope the fiscal side issues are tackled and structural problems addressed on priority for a sustained market recovery,” Schehzad said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said that the market reacted strongly; following slight increase in the benchmark interest rate, which showed the government has soften its stance on monetary policy and sending some positive vibes to the IMF, as well.

The technical outlook of the market look strong - both volume and share price appreciation wise, he added. However, the index would get strength in the coming week; following approval of the measures announced during the reform package.

The market for the fifth consecutive session recorded an improvement, as confidence of the general investors improved by the announcement from the government that it has abolished the tax on buying and selling of shares, amounting to 0.02 percent as advance tax.

Moreover, overall sentiment got boosted over the government’s statement that soon the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia would visit Pakistan and would sign agreement worth $14 billon.

Of the overall investment it has been expected that $6 billion agreement would be signed for an oil refinery in Gwadar.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Suzuki, up Rs14.93 to close at Rs313.59/share, and Murree Brewery, up Rs13.88 to finish at Rs815.40/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs90 to close at Rs8,510/share and Sanofi-Aventis down Rs16.79 to close at Rs857.50/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 33.383 billion shares.

The bank’s scrip gained 33 paisas to close at Rs13.58/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 6.561 million shares, whereas the scrip lost one paisa to end at Rs16.81/share.