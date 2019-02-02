Rupee unchanged

The rupee closed flat on Friday due to sluggish dollar demand from importers, dealers said. It ended at 138.23 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous close. In the open market, the rupee saw minor losses against the dollar. It closed at 138.50 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.30. “The demand for the dollars remained insignificant. Moreover, investors stayed calm and didn’t react to a 25 basis points increase in the policy rate on Thursday,” a dealer said.