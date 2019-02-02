close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Rupee unchanged

Business

The rupee closed flat on Friday due to sluggish dollar demand from importers, dealers said. It ended at 138.23 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous close. In the open market, the rupee saw minor losses against the dollar. It closed at 138.50 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.30. “The demand for the dollars remained insignificant. Moreover, investors stayed calm and didn’t react to a 25 basis points increase in the policy rate on Thursday,” a dealer said.

More From Business