SECP policy board refers laws to finance ministry for amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Policy Board on Friday, upon recommendation of its regulations committee, referred several proposed regulatory amendments to the Ministry of Finance to facilitate the market, improve ease of doing business, and reduce fees across the board.

The board met at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) head office, under the chairmanship of Professor Khalid Mirza.

The board was appraised on the progress made by the SECP with regard to various decisions taken to facilitate the market, ease of doing business, and reducing fees across the board.

SECP Chairman Farrukh Sabzwari, who has just come on board, expressed his resolve to get the work done in an expeditious manner.

At the request of the Pakistan Business Council, its CEO, Ehsan Malik gave a presentation, pointing out various anomalies and difficulties in the Companies Act, 2017, such as section 452, which relates to global register of beneficial ownership of shareholding in foreign companies, section 208, which pertains to party transactions, as well as other provisions. The board appreciated it, and directed the SECP to look into all these matters and to ensure necessary rectification in the most expeditious manner.

Similarly, the Pakistan Stockbrokers Association made certain proposals regarding problems and issues facing the PSX brokers, eg, removing small brokers from the category of public-interest companies, which were obligated to high compliance requirements, and simplifying account opening forms. While agreeing to most of the proposals, the board emphasised that consolidation was the key to their problems.

The board was of the firm view that small brokers would find it difficult to perform the role required of them, unless there were substantial mergers in their ranks, giving them the capability to face the competition and professionalism of the larger brokerage houses.

At the same time, the association was asked to come up with suggestions to improve investor protection reaching out to a wider investor base through branches, setting up in-house research facilities, and automation of their systems.

The board stressed the need for improving the capacity of the SECP employees, and suggested to conduct workload assessment and training need assessment. It was decided that the board’s HR Committee would provide assistance in this regard.

The SECP policy board comprises ex officio members of the Ministries of Finance, Commerce, and Law, State Bank of Pakistan, SECP and persons of eminence from the private sector.