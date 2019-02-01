Negotiations with Taliban: Sanjrani asks Foreign Ministry to take Senate into confidence

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate Thursday demanded reply from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday to opposition's demand that the House should be taken into confidence on the recent negotiations held with Taliban, as it had now reached an advanced stage.

Former chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, on a point of public importance, said the matter regretted that not a single word was shared with the Parliament while the talks with Taliban had entered an advanced stage. “The issue of having negotiations with Taliban is a matter of national and regional security,” he emphasised. He contended that so far Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said nothing except, saying all was well. He insisted that if the foreign minister was not available, another other minister should make a statement on this matter.

To this, the chair directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to this in the House, as the House proceedings were marred by walk-out of the opposition senators and then suspension of the business for 30 minutes after the quorum issue arose, following the opposition’s exit from the Senate.

Referring to ignoring the parliamentary representation in the PMDC council following formal nominations made, Rabbani alleged that an ordinance promulgated on January 09, 2019, was not presented in the Senate and the National Assembly, despite being both in session: which was violation of Article 89 of the Constitution.

He charged that this was willful violation and breach of his privilege as a senator, as it denied him the right of moving a resolution for its disapproval. He added it was also a breach of the House as well with regards to PMDC. He cited the chair’s ruling that on the first day of the session, the ordinance would be laid in the House and he sought a statement of the minister concerned on this.

There was a reason to it, he noted and a history behind PMDC, as one was disapproved by the Senate already in 2016 and then it was moved as a bill and again an objection was raised to it for the council fell in the Federal Legislative List, Party II, therefore, despite having been passed by the Senate Standing Committee, the House declined to approve it. Within 90 days, it was transmitted to the National Assembly and then NA speaker said that the ordinance in the shape of a bill be presented in the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.

“And, when the joint sitting was held in October, the chairman Senate had written a letter to the NA speaker it was wrong to do so without ratification from the government and that it should go to the Council of Common Interests (CCI). Therefore, it should not be taken up by the joint sitting and it was not. Today, again we face same situation.