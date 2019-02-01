IHC reserves verdict against KP MPA disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on plea challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision on disqualifying MPA of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly over his name being on the fourth schedule list.

Justice Aamir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court resumed the hearing. After hearing the arguments from petitioner’s lawyer Babar Awan, the court reserved the verdict.

MPA KP Assembly Shah Muhammad was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan after he won the seat from PK-89 (Bannu) for being on the list compiled under the fourth schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

Petitioners lawyer Babar Awan argued before the court before submitting nomination papers for general election 2018 district police gave clearance certificate to his client. He further argued that placing name of any person on the fourth schedule is violation of basic human rights. “Election Commission couldn’t de-seat any elected lawmaker for being on the fourth schedule list,” he added.

To this Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that the court will assess the legal aspect of the case. After reserving its verdict the court adjourned hearing.