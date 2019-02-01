close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
February 1, 2019

Ghani asks Trump to hold US troops in Afghanistan

National

I
INP
February 1, 2019

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan on Thursday sent a letter to President Donald Trump appealing him to keep the United States Army in Afghanistan.

According to details, the letter sent to the US President Donald Trump contained Ashraf Ghani s offer of cost reduction keeping United States troops in the country. The letter unravelled that President Ghani was worried about the consequences of abrupt American withdrawal from the war that has lasted nearly two decades.

It is noteworthy to mention that Taliban negotiators and United States of America (USA) officials held a meeting in Qatar where they finalised clauses to include in a draft agreement to end the 17 year old Afghan war.

Details provided by the sources to an international media outlet include apparent concessions from both sides with foreign forces to be withdrawn from the country in 18 months from the future signing of the deal.

