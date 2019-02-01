Sanjrani asks govt to stop declaring banking ombudsman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq on Thursday asked the government to stop deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan to take oath as Banking Ombudsman till the Minister for Finance addresses the issue of alleged conflict of interest.

MQM-Pakistan’s Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, on a point of public importance, said he had learnt that the government had nominated a person for the slot of banking ombudsman, who happened to be the deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

“His appointment indicates to a conflict of interest and hence it is void and illegal. Even if he is to resign; he may be having good and bad relations in banking sector. Therefore how will he be able to perform his responsibilities in transparent manner,” he emphasised.

He noted the law was very clear on the issue of conflict of interest undermined his credentials and proposed that he should be stopped from taking oath before this issue was taken care of by the government. To this, the chair ruled that since the entire House wished so, the government should stop him from taking oath till the time comes to the House and explains matter.