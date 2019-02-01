PPP to resist reversal of 18th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday said it would never tolerate those advances that are being made to abolish the 18th Amendment as it is PPP's policy to stand for the rights of the people.

“The ‘selected Prime Minister’ is toying with the foundations of the country as there is news circulating regarding the reversal of the 18th Amendment which is alarming as these are advancements towards stripping the nation off of its democratic right,” Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and General Secretary PPP Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said while addressing the press conference here Thursday.

The PPP secretary general said the PPP would always condemn the steps that were being taken to reverse the progress of the peoples' liberties. “The PPP will never tolerate these advances that are being made to abolish the 18th Amendment” he said. They said that it is crystal clear that the former president of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari was being targeted for the 18th Amendment because it removed the leftover scars of dictatorship that were present since 1977.

Bukhari warned the government not to use the institutions to fulfil personal vendettas. “The Labour Union is not responsible for the destruction of PIA and should not be held responsible,” he said. He said the government has paved way for the removal of the Trade Union from the WTO and GP Plus by banning it. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Manzoor Ahmed said that the government was willing to pay two million rupees to the legal advisors for PIA but no new planes are being purchased.