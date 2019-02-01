AIIB to provide $1.4b financing for 6 projects

ISLAMABAD: Unveiling its plan to provide $1.4 billion financing for total six projects, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Thursday that Pakistan would have to utilise financing of 7 percent of GDP on per annum basis for filling infrastructure gap in next decade.

“Pakistan is facing challenges of higher budget deficit and current account deficit, but the AIIB is willing to finance infrastructure projects in collaboration with other multilateral donors, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. Our rate of lending is similar to the other lenders’ depending upon short to longer period in the range of 300 to 500 basis points,” said the visiting AIIB’s Principal Economist Jang Ping Thia and Head of Communication and Development Ms Laurel Ostfield in first ever press briefing arranged by China’s based multilateral bank in Pakistan here on Thursday.

They said that the AIIB had already approved $400 million for two projects, including $100 million for road infrastructure from Islamabad-Faisalabad and Multan section in collaboration with the ADB and $300 million for Tarbela-V hydropower extension project in collaboration with the World Bank.

The AIIB, they said, was considering more than $1 billion investment in critical infrastructure projects in the transport, urban and rural water and energy sectors in Pakistan.

Some of the projects under consideration include $100 million for the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit Project, $402 million for the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, $400 million for the Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project and $160 million for the Karachi Water and Sewer Services Project.

The AIIB’s principal economist said that the cross border connectivity through rail link from Central Asia to warm water through rail link, transmission lines in power sector and ICT sector possessed huge potential for investment in Pakistan.

To another query, they said the AIIB does not provide budgetary support or balance of payment support to its member countries as it is the domain of the other lenders to provide budgetary support while balance of payment support is the domain of the IMF.

“We are working to identify projects with high levels of readiness and that help address the needs associated with ageing water and transmission infrastructure,” said AIIB Head of Communications, Laurel Ostfield. “Our focus will also remain on projects that can be carried out on a sound economic basis and contribute towards Pakistan’s long-term economic development.”

According to the inaugural Asian Infrastructure Finance report there continue to be significant infrastructure investment opportunities across Asia, including in Pakistan, despite current market uncertainty and short-term challenges. An increase in borrowing costs is expected in the next 12 months due to interest rate pressure and monetary policy announcements by the Pakistani central bank. The report notes that currency volatility could also affect project financing.

As governments grapple with the need for macroeconomic stabilisation and sustaining a high level of infrastructure investment to meet growing demands, the AIIB is developing strategies to help its members respond to short and long-term challenges in infrastructure development.

“Our focus on Pakistan demonstrates that during times of macroeconomic uncertainty, multilateral development banks such as AIIB can help reinforce sound public infrastructure investment,” said Dr Jang Ping Thia, Principal Economist.

“Our report argues that multilateral donor banks (MDBs) will play a critical role in mobilising private capital not just through co-financing but also to improve project preparation and to reduce project risks. This is why AIIB will remain a vital infrastructure partner for Pakistan,” Ms Laurel Ostfield concluded.