PIA losses over Rs360b, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told on Thursday that the losses of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crossed over Rs360 billion, which is an increase of over 226 percent in last eight years.

In the current financial year, the losses were crossed over Rs 4 billion. In the PAC meeting, chaired by its Chairman Shahbaz Sharif, it was informed that the national flag carrier has only 32 planes out which 25 were operational.

The PIA officials to a query of the Noor Alam Khan said they have 507 employees with one plane and the number will be increased to 600 employees in 2019 while other international airlines have 121 employees with one plane.

The PAC was also informed that the PIA did not have fuel hedging policy due to which national flag carrier was facing huge losses and even no consultant was hired for hedging.

The PIA officials told the Committee that that different departments have to make payments of billion of rupees to the PIA. Shahbaz Sharif formed a special sub-committee headed by Hina Rabbani Khar to examine the affairs and PIA recoveries.